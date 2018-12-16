Spriggs is being evaluated for a concussion following Sunday's loss to the Bears, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Spriggs was filling in at right tackle with Bryan Bulaga (knee) inactive, and apparently illustrated concussion-like symptoms after the game. If the concussion is confirmed the 24-year-old will have to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol before being eligible for game action.

