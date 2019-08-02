Packers' Javien Hamilton: Reverts to IR

Hamilton (hamstring) was shifted to the Packers' reserve/injured list Thursday, per the NFL's Official Transaction page.

Hamilton went unclaimed on waivers after being waived by Green Bay on Wednesday. The undrafted rookie out of Mississippi will remain on IR but won't count against the team's 90-man roster limit.

Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11396737-marquez-valdes-scantling-packers-td-2018-1400.jpg

    What to watch for in preseason

    With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 3.0

    How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...