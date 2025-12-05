Packers' Javon Bullard: Absent from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullard (ankle) was a non-participant at practice Thursday.
Bullard went backwards after opening the week as a limited participant Wednesday due to the ankle injury that has bothered him for the last two weeks. The safety's status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears is now in question, and he'll have one more chance to return to practice Friday.
