Bullard (concussion) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Bullard suffered a concussion in the team's 13-10 loss to the Browns in Week 3, and he has now unsurprisingly opened the week as a non-participant at practice. The safety will have two more opportunities to return to practice and clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday night's matchup with the Cowboys. If Bullard can't play in Week 4, Nate Hobbs would stand to see an increase in workload at slot cornerback against Dallas.