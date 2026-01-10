Bullard (knee) will play in Green Bay's wild-card matchup versus the Bears on Saturday, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.

Bullard was dealing with a knee injury throughout the week but is officially good to go for Saturday's game. The 23-year-old totaled 83 tackles (49 solo) across 17 regular-season games, and he should continue to serve as the team's starting slot cornerback against Chicago.