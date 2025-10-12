Bullard (head) is being evaluated for a potential concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers.

Bullard sustained a concussion in Week 3 against the Browns, so he'll be closely looked at by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Nate Hobbs and Bo Melton are candidates to see more snaps in the secondary for as long as Bullard is out of the game.