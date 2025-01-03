Bullard (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears.
Bullard was limited in practice all week but has been cleared to play against Chicago. A slot corner and safety for the Packers, Bullard enters Week 18 with 85 tackles (59 solo) and one pass breakup across 14 appearances this season.
