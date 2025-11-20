Packers' Javon Bullard: Dealing with ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullard (ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Bullard played his typical allotment of defensive snaps in Week 11 against the Giants, so it's unclear when he suffered the injury. His status for a Week 12 matchup against the Vikings should become clearer in the next two days.
