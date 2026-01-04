Packers' Javon Bullard: Dealing with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullard (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Vikings.
Bullard suffered a knee injury late in the second half, placing doubt on his ability to return to action. In his absence, newcomer Trevon Diggs, amongst others, could see an uptick in workload at cornerback.
More News
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Logs 10 stops vs. Chicago•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Green light to play Week 15•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Still tending to ankle issue•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Active vs. Bears•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Absent from practice•