Bullard (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Bullard hurt his ankle Week 14 against the Lions and was deemed week-to-week by Packers coach Matt LaFleur, so it's no surprise that the rookie didn't practice Wednesday. While it's not yet certain that he won't be able to suit up Sunday in Seattle, things appear to be trending that way. Bullard has been an every-week starter for the Packers during his first NFL campaign and hasn't yet missed a game.