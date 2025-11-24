default-cbs-image
Bullard (ankle) was limited on Monday's estimated practice report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Bullard was limited in practice last week but didn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's win over the Vikings, and he played 55 percent of the defensive snaps as the Packers' third safety behind Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams.

