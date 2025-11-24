Packers' Javon Bullard: Estimated as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullard (ankle) was limited on Monday's estimated practice report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Bullard was limited in practice last week but didn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's win over the Vikings, and he played 55 percent of the defensive snaps as the Packers' third safety behind Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams.
More News
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: No Week 12 injury designation•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Makes six stops in Week 8 win•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Not in concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Being evaluated for concussion•