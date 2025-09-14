Bullard logged five solo tackles during the Packers' 27-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday.

Although Bullard wasn't listed as a starter for Week 2, he still saw the field for 58 defensive snaps and finished second on the Packers in solo tackles behind Edgerrin Cooper (seven). Even with Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams serving as the starting safeties, Bullard should continue to hold a meaningful role in the Packers' defense, especially when the team rolls out an additional defensive back.