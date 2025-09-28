Packers' Javon Bullard: Good to go against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullard (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Bullard has been given the green light to play Sunday after clearing the league's five-step concussion protocol. He will play a prominent role in the Packers' secondary alongside Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon.
More News
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Absent from practice•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: In concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Five solo tackles vs. Washington•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Notches nine tackles•