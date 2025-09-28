default-cbs-image
Bullard (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Bullard has been given the green light to play Sunday after clearing the league's five-step concussion protocol. He will play a prominent role in the Packers' secondary alongside Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon.

