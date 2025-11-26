Packers' Javon Bullard: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullard (ankle) will play in Green Bay's matchup against the Lions on Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.
Bullard was limited in Tuesday's walkthrough but will be good to go Thursday nonetheless. The 23-year-old should continue to serve as the team's starting slot cornerback versus Detroit.
