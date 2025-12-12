Bullard (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Bullard has been working through a lingering ankle injury since mid-November but has not missed a game. That trend will continue after the second-year pro was a full participant in Friday's practice, which was good enough to fade an injury tag for Sunday's road tilt. In the nine games since the Packers' Week 5 bye, Bullard has accumulated 42 tackles (24 solo), two pass defenses and one fumble recovery.