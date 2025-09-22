Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Bullard is in the concussion protocol following the Packers' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

It's unclear when Bullard suffered the injury, but he will have to pass through the league's five-step concussion protocol before returning to action, which puts him in jeopardy of missing the Packers' Week 4 clash against the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 28. Bullard's absence would open the door for Nate Hobbs to see additional work out of the slot corner if Bullard is not cleared to play.