Packers' Javon Bullard: Limited participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullard (ankle) was limited in practice Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.comreports.
Bullard was a limited participant in practice since the start of the week. With no indication of when the injury occurred, his participation in practice was likely precautionary as the 23-year-old should be ready to go for Sunday's game against Minnesota. Bullard has 53 total tackles in 10 games this season for the Packers.
