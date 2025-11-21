Bullard (ankle) was limited in practice Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.comreports.

Bullard was a limited participant in practice since the start of the week. With no indication of when the injury occurred, his participation in practice was likely precautionary as the 23-year-old should be ready to go for Sunday's game against Minnesota. Bullard has 53 total tackles in 10 games this season for the Packers.