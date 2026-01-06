Packers' Javon Bullard: Listed as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullard (knee) was listed as a limited participant during Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bullard suffered a knee injury during Green Bay's loss to the Vikings in Week 18, making his status uncertain for Saturday's wild-card round matchup on the road against Chicago. He'll have two more chances to prove himself capable of handling full practice reps prior to Saturday's game.
