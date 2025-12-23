Bullard finished Saturday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears with 10 tackles (five solo) and one pass defense.

Bullard entered Saturday's game having logged five tackles or less in each of his past seven games, but he reached double-digit tackles for the first time during the overtime loss and finished as the Packers' second-leading tackler behind Quay Walker (14). Bullard is now up to 76 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games and has a shot at surpassing his total from his rookie campaign (90 tackles across 15 regular-season games). He'll look to add to his tackling total against the Ravens in Week 17.