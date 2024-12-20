Bullard (ankle) didn't practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Bullard has not returned to practice since sustaining an ankle injury in the Packers' Week 14 loss to the Lions. He likely needs to practice in a limited capacity Saturday to have a chance at suiting up Monday night, when the Packers host the Saints. If Bullard misses his second consecutive game in Week 16, expect Keisean Nixon to move to slot corner, with Carrington Valentine starting as one of Green Bay's outside corners.