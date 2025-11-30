default-cbs-image
Bullard recorded four tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Lions.

Bullard has been on the injury report with an ankle injury for the last two weeks, but he's still managed to suit up. He played on 70 percent of defensive snaps in Week 13, his highest mark since Week 9. Bullard has five or fewer tackles in five consecutive contests.

