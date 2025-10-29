Bullard recorded six tackles (three solo) and one fumble recovery during Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Bullard has now recorded six or more total tackles in three straight games since Green Bay's bye in Week 5, and he's played at least 80 percent of defensive snaps in back-to-back contests. The 2024 second-round pick has 41 tackles (25 solo) and one fumble recovery across seven regular-season appearances so far, and he'll get a chance to build on those totals Week 9 at home against the Panthers.