Bullard (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday night's matchup against the Seahawks, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Bullard sustained a ankle injury in the Packers' Week 14 loss to the Lions and didn't practice all week, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined Sunday. With Bullard missing the Week 15 contest, Green Bay will likely play Keisean Nixon, Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine as its top three cornerbacks.
