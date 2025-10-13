Bullard did not suffer a concussion in Sunday's win over the Bengals, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Bullard passed the concussion check Sunday and said it felt more like a stinger. It's still unclear if he will be able to play in next Sunday's Week 7 game against the Cardinals. Bullard has posted 27 tackles (19 solo) on 71 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps through five appearances.