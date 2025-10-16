default-cbs-image
Bullard (head) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Bullard sustained a head injury during the Packers' Week 6 win over the Bengals, but he was not placed in the league's concussion protocol and is on track to play against the Cardinals on Sunday. The 2024 second-rounder has 27 tackles (19 solo) through the Packers' first five games of the regular season.

