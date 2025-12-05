Bullard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Bullard missed the last two practices of the week while tending to an ankle injury, but he was still tagged as questionable and has a chance to be cleared to play if he goes through Sunday's pregame warmups without sustaining a setback. If Bullard doesn't play, then Bo Melton and Kamal Hadden could be thrust into the slot corner position for Week 14.