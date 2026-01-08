Packers' Javon Bullard: Questionable for wild-card round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bullard (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Bullard was a limited participant in all three of Green Bay's practices leading up to the postseason opener. He injured his knee in the regular-season finale against the Vikings, describing the injury to reporters as a slight hyperextension. If Bullard doesn't play, both teams would be without their usual nickel cornerbacks, as Chicago's C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion) has already been ruled out.
More News
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Limited once again•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Listed as limited•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Logs 10 stops vs. Chicago•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Green light to play Week 15•
-
Packers' Javon Bullard: Still tending to ankle issue•