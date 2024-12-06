Bullard (ankle) left the locker room with his right foot in a boot and on crutches following Thursday's 34-31 loss to the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Bullard left Thursday's in the second half, further depleting the Green Bay secondary. Positively, he'll have 10 days to recover before the Packers square off with the Seahawks in Week 15, though the initial observations following the injury don't appear positive.