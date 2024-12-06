Bullard is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Lions due to an ankle injury.
The Packers are very shorthanded in the secondary, as both Jaire Alexander (knee) and Corey Ballentine (knee) were inactive for the contest. Evan Williams (concussion) was lost earlier in the game, and Bullard was carted to the locker room for evaluation. The exact nature or seriousness of Bullard's issue is still unclear.
