Bullard (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Bullard entered the league's concussion protocol following his diagnosis after Sunday's game against the Browns. He didn't practice Wednesday, but his ability to return to practice Thursday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- indicates that he is progressing through the five-step concussion protocol. Friday's practice report will indicate Bullard's chances of playing against the Cowboys on Sunday. If he's not cleared to play, Nate Hobbs would be in line for more snaps at slot corner.