MRI tests Monday confirmed that Hargrave tore his Achilles during the Packers' 31-7 win over the Bears on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's another brutal blow to the Packers defense, who lost linebacker Edgerrin Cooper to the same injury in Week 5 against the Buccaneers. The next step for Hargrave is season-ending surgery, and his recovery timeline could keep the veteran defensive lineman sidelined for part of the 2027 campaign. With both Hargrave and Jordon Riley (Achilles, PUP) done for the year, 2022 seventh-rounder Jonathan Ford figures to see a significant jump in snaps on the defensive line for the rest of the 2026 season.