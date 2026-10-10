Hargrave (toe) is listed as questionable against the Bears on Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The toe injury appears to be a new one for Hargrave, who popped up on Friday's injury report as a limited practice participant. His official status may not be known until the Packers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Jonathan Ford and rookie third-rounder Chris McClellan would both operate in elevated roles if Hargrave is unable to play.