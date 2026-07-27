Packers' Javon Hargrave: Placed on PUP list

Hargrave (undisclosed) was put on the active/PUP list by the Packers on Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The defensive tackle signed a two-year, $23-million contract with Green Bay in March after getting released by Minnesota. Hargrave can be activated at any time during training camp if his injury is not serious, though the severity remains unclear. The veteran played on 536 defensive snaps for the Vikings during the 2025 regular season, recording 52 tackles (18 solo), including 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.