Packers' Jawill Davis: Plays in exhibition opener
Davis played seven snaps on offense and three on special teams in Thursday's preseason opener, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. He recorded one kickoff return for 24 yards.
Davis ended last season on injured reserve with a knee injury, but his recovery went as planned, and he was able to take the field for the first game of the exhibition season. Davis' return skills help his chances of making the cut, but given the Packers' depth at wide receiver, he's going to need to make a few more plays in order to come away with a spot.
