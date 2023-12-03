Reed (chest) is listed as active Sunday versus the Chiefs, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Reed has been dealing with a chest injury for two weeks in a row, but it won't stop him from suiting up on either occasion despite being capped at one limited session (Friday) during Week 13 prep. He thus should slot into his typical role as one of the Packers' top three wide receivers alongside Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Reed has been in a nice groove over the last five games, gathering in 20 of 28 targets for 266 yards and two touchdowns and turning six carries into 83 yards and another score.