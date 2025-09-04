Reed (foot) is taking part in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After sitting out the first practice of Week 1 prep Wednesday, Reed was back on the field as he continues his management of what has been reported to be a Jones fracture in his left foot, which he intends to play through this season. He was working in individual drills Thursday, per Bill Huber of SI.com, so he appears as if he'll go down as a limited participant, at the very least.