Reed (foot/shoulder) is listed as active Sunday against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Reed spent much of training camp and the entire preseason sidelined due to what eventually was termed a Jones fracture in his left foot. Then, during a Week 2 win against the Commanders, he fell hard on his right shoulder while hauling in a would-be TD that was nullified by a penalty, and he was diagnosed with a broken collarbone afterward. He underwent procedures to address both injuries Sept. 16, before the Packers designated him for return from injured reserve Nov. 21. After Reed was activated from IR on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported later that day that the third-year pro was expected to suit up Sunday, which now has been confirmed. Reed wasn't listed as anything other than limited on Green Bay practice reports leading up to his return, so there's a chance he's eased in while working alongside fellow WRs Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Matthew Golden (wrist).