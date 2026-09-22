Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Reed has returned to Green Bay to undergo further testing and consultations with doctors for his neck injury, Ryan Wood of USA Today. The wide receiver remains without a timeline for a return.

After he appeared to take a hit to the head and neck area at the end of a four-yard gain on a swing pass early in the first quarter of Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Jets, Reed was carted off the field on a backboard and taken to a New Jersey hospital, where he remained overnight. Though a previous report suggested that Reed sustained a back injury, LaFleur clarified Tuesday that the injury is isolated to the receiver's neck area. LaFleur noted that Reed was in good spirits upon returning to Green Bay, but the coach acknowledged that it's still "way too early" to know whether the wideout has a chance of playing again this season until he completes more medical tests, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. The Packers are expected to officially rule Reed out for Thursday's game against the Falcons following the release of their final Week 3 injury report Wednesday.