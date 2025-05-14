Packers passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said Wednesday that Reed (shoulder) has bulked up to 199 pounds this offseason and is acting as a leader in the wide receiver room, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Reed's playing weight was listed at 187 pounds last season, so if he's able to retain his quickness despite adding bulk, additional muscle will boost his odds of managing a Year 3 breakout. General manager Brian Gutekunst said that the team still views Reed as its "top receiver" despite drafting Matthew Golden (23rd overall) and Savion Williams (87th overall) in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, but it's nonetheless difficult to project exactly how much target volume the slot specialist will be able to demand in what now looks like one of the league's more crowded WR rooms. Reed has managed to lead Green Bay in both receptions and receiving yards in his first two seasons in the league, but he's not yet strung together a 1,000-yard season. He was forced out of the team's playoff loss to Philadelphia early due to a dislocated shoulder, but Reed was able to avoid surgery and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said he "looks great" at voluntary practices.