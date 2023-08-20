Reed took his lone reception (two targets) for a 19-yard touchdown in Saturday's preseason loss to New England.

Reed followed up his two-catch debut last week with his first touchdown as a pro Saturday. It was also the Packers' first touchdown of the game, as the second-round selection continues to see some reps with the first-team offense. Reed will likely wind up occupying the third/slot role behind Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to begin the year, but the Michigan State product is making a case for more targets with his strong play early on.