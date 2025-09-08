Reed (foot) caught three of five targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Lions.

Reed was effective despite playing through a Jones fracture in his foot, finishing second on the team behind Romeo Doubs in receiving yards and scoring a 17-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The injury could impact Reed's practice participation levels throughout the season, but the speedy wide receiver proved Sunday that he's still capable of coming though on game day. He'll look to build on this strong start Thursday against the Commanders.