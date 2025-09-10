Reed (foot) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Commanders, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Despite Reed and fellow WRs Matthew Golden (ankle) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) being listed as limited at least once during Week 2 prep, all three will be available to Green Bay's offense Thursday. Reed himself is attempting to play through a Jones fracture in his left foot, but he was able to log a 38 percent snap share and run 12 routes on his way to a 3-45-1 line on five targets during Sunday's 27-13 win versus the Lions.