Reed (toe/chest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, WR Christian Watson (hamstring) is doubtful and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) is listed as questionable but appears less than 50/50 to play. Reed has been a key part of Green Bay's passing game in any case, and he and Romeo Doubs figure to be the two top options for Jordan Love come Sunday night. Reed's chest injury has been lingering for a while without threatening his availability, whereas the toe injury forced him to the inactive list for last week's 33-30 win over Carolina.