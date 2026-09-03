Reed is one of six wide receivers on the Packers' initial 53-man roster, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Reed is joined by Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Bo Melton, Skyy Moore and J. Michael Sturdivant in Green Bay's wide receiver room, while Savion Williams (ankle) is on IR with a designation to return, meaning the 2025 third-round pick will miss at least four weeks before possibly factoring into the equation as well. Reed has historically been productive when healthy despite frequently coming off the field in two-wide sets, with his 63.2 percent snap share during the 2024 regular season representing his single-season career high. Watson is locked in as a starter, but Reed could earn a larger share of playing time if he holds off the 2025 first-round pick Golden.