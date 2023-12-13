Reed was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate due to an ankle injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

For the previous three weeks of game prep, Reed tended to a chest injury, but he's swapped that out for a new health concern to kick off Week 15 prep. He at least seems to be healthier than fellow wide receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), both of whom were listed as non-participants Wednesday. The next two days of practice likely will determine who among the trio join Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath and Samori Toure as the Packers' options at the position Sunday versus the Buccaneers.