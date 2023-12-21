Reed (toe/chest) didn't practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Reed has been playing through a chest injury the last four games, but an ankle issue also impacted his practice reps last week, and now a toe injury appears to be the primary concern during Week 16 prep. With just one more chance for him and Christian Watson (hamstring) to practice by week's end, the Packers may be in danger of being down two of their top four wide receivers Sunday in Carolina. Friday's injury report may seal their fate for that contest.