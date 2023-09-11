Reed caught two of five targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Bears. He also rushed once for a two-yard loss.

Reed was rocked on his first touch, an option pitch he did well to hold onto. Afterward, though, he made a couple key catches on third downs and showed some shiftiness in the open field by totaling 54 yards on three punt returns. While he briefly exited with cramps late in the game, Reed ultimately returned to recover an attempted onside kick. Overall, it was an eventful debut for the rookie second-rounder, who'll now turn his attention toward Week 2's trip to Atlanta, when top wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) could return to Green Bay's starting lineup.