The Packers listed Reed (back) as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Reed's listing comes as little surprise after he was carted off the field on a backboard after injuring his back during the Packers' first possession of Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Jets. Though Reed was held overnight in New Jersey for further observation, he's slated to return to Green Bay in the coming days while the Packers evaluate a treatment plan for the wideout. Clarity on the severity of Reed's injury as well as a timeline for his return should become available in the next day or two, but the 26-year-old will be facing an uphill battle to suit up in Thursday's game against the Falcons.