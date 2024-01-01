Reed left Sunday's game at Minnesota due to a chest injury.

Reed was in the midst of putting together his best performance of the season prior to the Packers deeming him questionable to return at the start of the third quarter. On eight targets, he'd hauled in six passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns (33 and 25 yards). Considering Green Bay already is down Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle) on Sunday, the receiving corps has been whittled down to Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Bo Melton.