Reed is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks after fracturing his collarbone in Thursday's 27-18 win over the Commanders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport previously reported Friday that Reed will undergo surgery next week to address the injury, and the estimated 6-to-8-week recovery timeline will keep him out through early-to-mid-November. The Packers will likely place Reed on injured reserve in the coming days to open up a spot on the 53-man roster. While Reed is sidelined, the Packers should have extra snaps available for all of the remaining members of their deep rotation of receivers (Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams and Malik Heath). Through Green Bay's first two games, Doubs is the only Packers receiver to play more than 70 percent of snaps (71 percent Week 1, 74 percent Week 2).